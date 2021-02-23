LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to extend a local eviction moratorium through June 30.
The local moratorium applies to where it does not overlap with state protections for residential tenants unable to pay rent due to COVID-19-related financial stress.
Commercial evictions, no-fault evictions are covered in the moratorium which also prohibits ousting tenants for unauthorized occupants, pets and other nuisances.
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl recommended extending the measure for a longer time period after the board had been extending it month by month.
“I am heartened by recent reductions in cases and deaths caused by COVID-19 and hopeful that the end of the pandemic may be coming into view, but we are not out of the woods yet and neither are renters,” Kuehl said. “No one should be threatened with eviction or made homeless by this pandemic, so, once again, we are acting to make sure that no one loses their home as a result of this prolonged public health crisis.”
The unanimous vote also included implementing penalties of up to $5,000 per violation per day for tenant harassment or retaliation or double that in the case of senior or disabled tenants.
