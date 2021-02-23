LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Pet owners in Los Angeles can get their animals spayed or neutered for free Tuesday for World Spay Day.
Los Angeles Animal Services is offering free spay/neuter vouchers to residents who fill out an application online or pick one up at one of the city's six shelters.
Happy World Spay Day!
LA City pet owners can download free or low-cost spay/neuter vouchers by visiting https://t.co/LxzGRtB2Sn#worldspayday #spay #neuter #lacitypets pic.twitter.com/2KzwymfSEf
— LA Animal Services (@LACityPets) February 23, 2021
The free spay/neuter vouchers will then emailed.
The full cost of the animal’s surgery will be covered at participating veterinary hospitals, spay/neuter clinics and mobile spay/neuter clinics.
Discount vouchers are also available for all Los Angeles residents. Each household is eligible for discounts for up to three dogs and three cats. Feral cats and stray dogs do not qualify for the program.
The free and discounted vouchers can be found at lacityvet.com.
“There are many health benefits in spaying and neutering your pet,” said Brenda Barnette, LA Animal Services general manager. “Spaying and neutering your animal companion prevents unwanted litters, discourages roaming, so your pets are less likely to escape your home or yard, and most importantly, it lowers certain cancers, including testicular cancer in male dogs, and pyometra in female dogs, which can be fatal.”
For more information, visit laanimalservices.com.
