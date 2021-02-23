PARAMOUNT (CBSLA) – A driver was killed after a car slammed into a home in Paramount in the early morning hours Tuesday.
At around 1:10 a.m. a car collided into the side of a home at Downey Avenue and Harrison Street.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived to find the car on its roof, with the male driver trapped inside.
L.A. County Fire Department crews were able to pull the driver out of the car, but he died at the scene. He was not immediately identified.
There were several people in the home at the time of the crash, but none of them were hurt, the sheriff's department said.
An investigation is underway to determine whether speed or alcohol played a factor in the crash. Inspectors were also brought in to examine the extent of the damage to the home.