LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Celebrities and athletes took to Twitter on Tuesday to send Tiger Woods their well wishes after the famed golfer suffered major leg injuries in a rollover crash in the Rancho Palos Verdes area.
The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. when sheriff's officials responded to a single-vehicle rollover traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and the Rancho Palos Verdes, according to an LASD statement.
Jada Pinkett Smith said “Prayers up for the GOAT Tiger Woods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!and fellow athletes shared their thoughts and prayers for the golfer.”
Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don’t take not even a MOMENT for granted! I know you’re good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!
Singers Cher and Jake Owen also shared a message on Twitter after hearing the news.
Saying prayers For
Tiger Woods🙏🏾🙏🏼
My ❤️ goes out to @TigerWoods … praying for ya man. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Meanwhile, athletes like OJ Simpson, Alex Rodriguez, Magic Johnson, and Michael Phelps sent their prayers to Woods.
Prayers are with you @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/03VISwaTVi
Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news.
Thinking of him and his entire family. 🙏 https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO
Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾
Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾
Prayers for @TigerWoods …🙏🙏🙏
Fellow professional golfers Justin Rose and Ian Poulter also sent messages to their friend.
. @tigerwoods, just seen the awful news. We know how tough you are, we’ve seen it a hundred times. Hoping and praying you’re ok my friend.
Thoughts are with @TigerWoods and others involved, wishing a speedy recovery and I hope the injuries are not bad🙏🏼
Basketball player Isaiah Thomas said, “Prayers up Tiger Woods.”
Prayers up @TigerWoods 🙏🏾
CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill says the 15-time major champion with 82 career PGA Tour wins was shooting a documentary for Golf Digest with Dwayne Wade and David Spade prior to Tuesday’s crash.
Earlier Tuesday, Spade posted a photo on social media thanking Woods for a golf lesson.
Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He’s not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener pic.twitter.com/KinEAGcEKU
"Golf lesson with this guy today. And you know what? He's not bad… He picks things up very quickly. Good listener", Spade wrote.
Woods has been recovering from a fifth microdiscectomy surgery on his back with hopes of playing professionally later this year.