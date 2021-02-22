WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — Monday marked one month since 63-year-old Amelia Agbigay Baclig died from complications of COVID-19.

“The doctor had given us a call saying, ‘Hey, we think your mom will pass away soon,'” Aubrey, Baclig’s daughter, said. “That was the most horrible call anyone could ever get.”

The beloved mother of three, and grandmother of two, was also a nurse adored by her colleagues.

“Her willingness to help her comrades and nurses, especially the new grads they viewed her as their mother,” Mary Konyalian, a coworker, said. “I remember her beautiful smile, her humbleness, you know, she had no arrogance at all.”

For nearly 30 years, the woman known by many as “Mama Amy” was a stalwart of Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina. As a night nurse, she took pride in caring for her patients and her colleagues.

“Her phone is still activated and people still text me like they are texting my mom, and saying ‘We miss you so much. You’ve changed my life.'”

Baclig, originally from the Phillipines, moved to the United States with her husband at the age of 27. The pair, together for 50 years, raised three children. Aubrey, the middle child, said her family was very close.

“The experience literally turned our world upside down,” she said. “And I think what really hurt, too, was that we couldn’t visit her, but luckily, by chance, two different times, the doctor allowed my brother to go visit her.”

Aubrey’s older brother was able to spend New Year’s Day with their mother — roughly two weeks after she was admitted to the hospital — and was able to see her once more before she was taken to the intensive care unit.

“Not being able to see her, not being able to be by her side and knowing that she was on a ventilator,” Aubrey said. “It almost just at the end was like, ‘We don’t want her to suffer anymore. We don’t want her to be in pain.'”

Baclig, who tested positive for the virus Dec. 12, died Jan. 22 after five weeks in the hospital.

“Very humble and just kind of went about life in such a gentle way,” Aubrey said. “And people without me even saying, people would remember my mom as that person.”

The family said they want Baclig to be remembered as the selfless person that she was and plan to keep her legacy alive through the lessons she taught them.