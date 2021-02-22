RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A suspect was shot and wounded by Riverside police Sunday night following a chase and crash.
The shooting occurred at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Kansas Avenue, according to Riverside police.
It followed a pursuit and crash.
The suspect was wounded. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. No officers were hurt.
The exact circumstances that prompted the pursuit and lead up to the shooting were not confirmed.