LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday.
Riverside County health officials reported 288 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 31 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 287,822 cases and 3,664 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 265,635 had recovered.
There were 441 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 131 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Friday.
As of Monday, Riverside County reported that it had administered 418,795 COVID-19 vaccine doses.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 277 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 284,866 cases and 2,637 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 279,498 had recovered.
There were 433 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday, 127 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Friday.
As of Monday, San Bernardino County reported that COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to 307,437 people, including 137,117 first doses and 85,512 second doses to county residents.
Ventura County health officials reported 344 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 76,578 cases and 794 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 74,692 had recovered.
There were 154 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 29 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both significant decreases from Friday.
As of Monday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 158,225 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 112,969 first doses and 45,256 second doses.
As of Monday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,428,946 COVID-19 tests, San Bernardino County had conducted 2,429,329 tests and Ventura County had conducted 1,101,319 tests.