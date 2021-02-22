LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Margot Robbie and Kenan Thompson have been added to the list of presenters for this weekend’s 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.
The Feb. 28 ceremony, traditionally held entirely at the Beverly Hilton, will be held bi-coastal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.READ MORE: Family, Friends Mourn Motorcycle Rider Killed In El Monte Hit-And-Run
Much of the ceremony will be held virtually with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York and Amy Poehler hosting from the Beverly Hilton.
Previously announced presenters include the husband-and-wife duos of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick and Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones along with Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson.READ MORE: Anaheim Residents Can Apply For Up To 80% Of Their Rent When New Round Of Emergency Rental Assistance Opens On March 1
Also presenting will be three of last year’s top Golden Globe Award winners as presenters, including Joaquin Phoenix, who won last year’s Globe for best actor in a drama film for “Joker,” Renee Zellweger, who won best drama actress last year for “Judy,” and Awkwafina, who won the best actress in a comedy/musical film for “The Farewell.”
Past nominees Cynthia Erivo and Kristen Wiig, along with Wiig’s “Bridesmaids” co-star Annie Mumolo will also present.MORE NEWS: Wife Of Drug Kingpin El Chapo Arrested At DC Airport
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)