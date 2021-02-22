Family, Friends Mourn Motorcycle Rider Killed In El Monte Hit-And-Run The crash happened in the area of Peck Road and Lower Azusa at about 7 p.m. Saturday, El Monte police Lt. Pete Rasic said. The motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anaheim Residents Can Apply For Up To 80% Of Their Rent When New Round Of Emergency Rental Assistance Opens On March 1Anaheim’s second phase of emergency rental assistance will provide families with up 80% of their rent owed if their landlords agree to forgive the remaining 20%. If a landlord does not opt in, the tenant can still apply to get 25% of the owed rent.