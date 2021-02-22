LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ever wondered what it’s like to land on Mars? Thanks to the NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover, people across the world can see for themselves.
Landing on Mars is a rush of tension, drama, and noise. Then, when the dust clears: tranquility and grandeur.#CountdownToMars
Explore in 3D in the YouTube app: https://t.co/iz9YIvEsvy
More images: https://t.co/Ex1QDo3eC2 pic.twitter.com/cj7NOpGysR
— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021
NASA also released new photos of the Martian surface sent from Perseverance and audio from the red planet.
Now that you’ve seen Mars, hear it. Grab some headphones and listen to the first sounds captured by one of my microphones. 🎧https://t.co/JswvAWC2IP#CountdownToMars
— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021
Perseverance — the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith — will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate while paving the way for human exploration of Mars and searching for signs of ancient microbial life.