By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ever wondered what it’s like to land on Mars? Thanks to the NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover, people across the world can see for themselves.

On Monday, NASA and the team at Pasadena’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory released video of the little rover’s landing from last week.

NASA also released new photos of the Martian surface sent from Perseverance and audio from the red planet.

Perseverance — the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith — will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate while paving the way for human exploration of Mars and searching for signs of ancient microbial life.