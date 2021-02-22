LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vaccination sites run by the city of Los Angeles remain closed Monday, but are expected to reopen Tuesday.
The sites — Dodger Stadium, Crenshaw, Hansen, Lincoln, San Fernando, and Pierce College – were shut down due to severe weather delaying shipments of vaccine supplies. The weather also shut down vaccine super sites in Orange County, and limited county sites to distributing second doses only.
But even though the large vaccine sites were closed, the city’s mobile vaccination efforts moved forward as planned.
Anyone who received a first vaccine dose at Los Angeles city-run sites between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30 will be automatically booked for a second dose appointment this week. A text message and email with appointment detail will go out from Carbon Health by Tuesday, city officials said. Those people were urged to check their Carbon accounts to ensure their contact information was accurate.