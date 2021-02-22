CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Koreatown

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police have made an arrest in the murder of a 38-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Koreatown last month.

Katherine McNally died at the scene Jan. 8 around 1:10 a.m. near the intersection of Council Street and Mariposa Avenue, according to police.

Investigators say McNally and her dog were both shot in her car in an apparent attempted robbery.

McNally later died, but her dog was expected to recover.

McNally had reportedly been in the area to visit a friend and was waiting outside in her car when a man approached her.

Using witness statements and security video, police identified the suspect and arrested Lamont Dorsey, 28, on murder charges Monday morning.

The FBI Fugitive Taskforce made the arrest.