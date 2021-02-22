LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police have made an arrest in the murder of a 38-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Koreatown last month.
Katherine McNally died at the scene Jan. 8 around 1:10 a.m. near the intersection of Council Street and Mariposa Avenue, according to police.READ MORE: SUV Crashes Into Preschool In Saugus; 3 Kids Hurt
Investigators say McNally and her dog were both shot in her car in an apparent attempted robbery.
McNally later died, but her dog was expected to recover.READ MORE: LAUSD Parents Hold Zoom Blackout Protest As District Reaches Deal With Workers On Eventual Reopening
McNally had reportedly been in the area to visit a friend and was waiting outside in her car when a man approached her.
Using witness statements and security video, police identified the suspect and arrested Lamont Dorsey, 28, on murder charges Monday morning.MORE NEWS: Hollywood And Highland Mall Temporarily Shut Down After At Least 1 Person Shot
The FBI Fugitive Taskforce made the arrest.