INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Governor Gavin Newsom toured a new mobile vaccination site Sunday at Faithful Central Bible Church in Inglewood.

It is part of a growing state and federal effort to increase vaccine efficiency and equity. Large FEMA and state-operated sites are popping up in communities of color where vaccination rates are relatively low.

“ We are not doing enough,” Newsom said. “We need to do significantly more programs like this and the African American community deserves nothing less.”

Newsom said federal and state officials are doing all they can to vaccinate as many people as possible.

“At the end of the day, there just aren’t enough Pfizer vaccines, there aren’t enough Moderna vaccines,” Newsom said.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said all six city-run vaccination sites in Los Angeles will reopen Tuesday.

Some health experts are striking a unique tone when it comes to the pandemic: optimism. Experts say we should be in the middle of yet another surge right now, but we are not.

“With one-third of the people immune through natural infection— that gives the virus few people to travel through and that slow transmission and that’s been a key contributor to the decrease in cases that we’ve seen,” said Dr. Roger Lewis, director of the COVID-19 hospital demand modeling for the L.A. County Department of Health Services.

Since the pandemic began, L.A. has had a total of 1,179,063 cases and 19,793 fatalities.

“We now think we have nearly 4 million out of 10 million people who are immune,” added Lewis. “That represents partial herd immunity and plays a big role in limiting the current spread of the virus and a future surge.”

But experts said it is important to stay vigilant during this time as new, more contagious variants are still a concern.

