HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — One person was injured on Monday evening in a shooting in Hollywood.
The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at Hollywood & Highland shopping mall.
The fire department cleared the scene but police were still out and about searching the area for the suspect, a male with dreadlocks and wearing black clothing, who was on the loose.
As of around 7 p.m., a suspect was taken into custody.
The male victim was struck several times in the abdomen and was in stable condition at last check.
Most of the shopping mall was shut down as a result of the investigation, which is expected to impact traffic nearby.
The cause of the shooting stemmed from an apparent dispute between the shooter and the management of Shoe Palace inside the Hollywood & Highland center.