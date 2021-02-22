LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD asked for the public’s help Monday to identify a driver who severely injured a man in a hit-and-run crash in South LA.
The crash happened Sunday at about 10:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 49th Street. Police say the 51-year-old man was crossing the street near his home when he was struck by a green Toyota Prius.
The force of the impact sent the man flying above the Prius. Surveillance video released by police showed he landed several feet away from where he was struck. The driver did not stop or try to help the man.
The man is in critical condition with severe injuries, according to the LAPD.
The Prius was described as a light green, 2004 to 2009 model and police say the front windshield will be heavily damaged.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available to anyone with information that leads to the suspect’s identification, apprehension and conviction. Anyone with information can call LAPD Officer C. LaFleur at (213) 833-3713.