LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If you’re headed to fill up your gas tank, you’ll probably have to shell out some cash.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Monday for the 33rd time in 34 days, increasing to $3.65, its highest amount since Dec. 20, 2019.
Just a month ago, the average price of gas was $3.37
According to AAA, the average price has increased 30.2 cents in the past 34 days, including 1.7 cents on Sunday.
AAA said certain things are fueling the spike in prices, including severe winter weather in other parts of the country.
Closed refineries and more cars on the road have also contributed to the rising prices.
Meanwhile, the Orange County average price rose for the 47th time in 48 days, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $3.638, its highest amount since Dec. 10, 2019. It has increased 41.4 cents in the last 48 days, including 1.2 cents on Sunday.
The Orange County average price is 10.1 cents more than one week ago, 27.7 cents higher than one month ago and 12.1 cents greater than one year ago.
AAA said it is hard to predict how bad the prices are actually going to get because with the pandemic, it's hard to predict how many families will be taking road trips over spring break and summer.
