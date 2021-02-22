EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Detectives need help to find the driver of a black pickup truck that crashed into a motorcycle, killing the rider.

The crash happened in the area of Peck Road and Lower Azusa at about 7 p.m. Saturday, El Monte police Lt. Pete Rasic said. The motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A memorial has begun to grow at the crash site for 56-year-old John Spata. His friends described the victim as a good father and a family man.

“He was a very good person, kind heart,” Anthony Castillo, a friend of the victim, said.

El Monte police detectives say security video they have shows the truck turning in front of Spata’s motorcycle. Spata apparently tried to lay the bike down to avoid hitting the truck, but was unable to avoid the collision.

Several people were also seen on video rushing to help Spata, and told investigators that the driver of the pickup truck actually stopped to see what happened – then drove off moments later.

“That is so sad,” Castillo said. “I mean he could’ve rendered service, helped, could’ve called 911.”

The suspect vehicle was described as a black four-door pickup truck with chrome bumpers, and front-end or passenger-side damage. Anyone with more information or security video of the crash can call El Monte police at (626) 580-2109.