SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A driver who led police on a pursuit through the South Los Angeles area Monday was taken into custody without incident.
According to police, the driver was possibly armed and dangerous, wanted in connection with a shooting and had seven warrants out for their arrest — including an alleged assault on two police officers.
The driver mostly stayed in the South Los Angeles area, circling the same neighborhood multiple times, until coming to a stop where a crowd had gathered.
Police took the driver into custody, drove the car away from the scene and the crowd dispersed.