LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Starting Monday, residents do not need an appointment to get a COVID-19 test at sites operated by the city of Los Angeles.

Those looking to get tested will be able to show up to any testing site between Monday and Saturday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Since we became the first big city in America to offer universal testing, free to everyone with or without symptoms, we’ve tested more times than there are people in the city of Los Angeles, over four million tests across 14 city-run sites, 136 nursing facilities and over 150 mobile sites we’ve set up around the city,” Garcetti said during his COVID-19 briefing last week.

Angelenos can register for their tests while waiting in line and are told to bring their insurance information or identification if they don’t have insurance.

Those who want to plan in advance can sign up for an appointment here.

Last week, Garcetti also announced a new initiative to scale up mobile vaccination sites across vulnerable areas of Los Angeles.

