LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Arraignment was postponed on Monday for two men who are facing first-degree murder charges stemming from an apparent gang-related shooting.
The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear.
The individual who was shot and killed, 36-year-old Alejandra Martinez, was identified as an innocent bystander.
Long Beach residents 31-year-old Jacquise Wright and 25-year-old Tyquan Benson are charged in her death.
They are each being held on $2 million bail in connection with the deadly shooting.
The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 4 in a parking lot near Magnolia Avenue and Anaheim Street.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)