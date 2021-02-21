LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Weather-delayed vaccine shipments were leaving thousands of people frustrated and wondering when they might get their shots.
LA's city-run mass vaccine sites are all closed again this weekend as city officials say they are waiting on two separate shipments of the Moderna vaccine.
The shipments when received would include tens of thousands of doses to LA. But that provided no comfort for people who arrived to closed parking lots when they showed up to their appointments.
“I’m just really upset,” said Mary Delapena, who is waiting for her vaccine. “This is not right. You’ve got to find a different way to administer, even if it is through your insurance company. But this is absurd. Anyway, now I’m looking for somewhere to go to get my shot.”
The city of Los Angeles says all canceled appointments will automatically be rescheduled. The information will be disseminated through a text, email or phone call.
To date, California has administered 7.2 million doses, equating to 13 percent of its population receiving at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Around 4.7 percent of Californians have received a second dose.