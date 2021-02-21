MALIBU (CBSLA) — Strong winds were felt overnight and were expected to continue through Sunday into the double digits.
High winds were likely in areas such as Ontario, Santa Ana, the San Fernando Valley, portions of Ventura County, and up into the mountain communities.READ MORE: 'This Is Absurd': Weather-Delayed Vaccine Shipments Leave Thousands Of People Frustrated
In Beverly Hills, the strong winds toppled a tree, which landed on two cars. High winds were also felt in Chinatown and other areas of the Southland.READ MORE: Woman In Her 20s Killed In South LA Shooting That Left Man In His 50s Injured
“Be weary of what is going on around you because we saw a tree down today,” said one Southland resident.MORE NEWS: LA Angels Coach Matt Wise Tests Positive For the Coronavirus
On Saturday, peak wind gusts included 57 mph for Malibu Hills, 38 mph for Brentwood, and 36 mph for Altadena. Wind advisories remained in place through 3 p.m., but gusts were expected to pick back up into the evening and Monday as well.