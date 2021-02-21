SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Some parents and students in Los Angeles County are excited for a return to school after nearly a year of online learning.
Kids will be back but on a hybrid schedule at elementary schools in the Saugus Union School District.
Children in first and second grade will make their return Monday. Classes will be held four days a week, divided into morning and afternoon sessions.
"We get to go see our teacher and all of our friends," said Gianna Helquist, a second-grade student.
Masks will be required and frequent handwashing and social distancing will be maintained, the district said.
Per district and state health guidelines, students will not be allowed to share school supplies. Kids are also asked to keep their backpacks at home.
"I'm very excited about it," said Michelle Lynsky, a mother. "I'm not excited it's only going to be two and a half hours."
On Thursday kindergarten students will be back in their classrooms. Next week, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth graders will return.