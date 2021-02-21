PASADENA (CBSLA) – A 27-year-old man, at one point clad in full body armor and a Kevlar helmet, drove a Jeep through the front gate of a Pasadena auto body shop Sunday and hid from arriving officers, police said.
“Officers said he wasn’t high, (but) methamphetamine was found inside his car and a pipe,” Pasadena Police Lt. Anthony Burgess said.READ MORE: Deputies Seek Public's Help To Locate 14-Year-Old Boy In Lancaster
Officers were dispatched 2:26 a.m. to the 500 block of North Lake Avenue, where the Jeep driven by Peter Julian Brody of Altadena caused about $2,000 worth of damage to the front gate of the shop, Burgess said.
When officers arrived they found Brody hiding in the back lot of the facility with a “compound bow” and a large axe nearby him, Burgess said.READ MORE: LA County Reports 1,465 New Cases Of COVID-19; 93 New Deaths
“He said he was the owner of the shop, which he wasn’t,” the lieutenant added.
Brody, who was taken into custody without incident, was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, Burgess said.MORE NEWS: Investigation Underway In Palmdale Following Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)