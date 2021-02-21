LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters are at the scene of a crash between a Blue Line train and a motorcycle at 427 Adams Blvd., near the 110 Freeway south of downtown, which left the motorcyclist injured and the train line shut down, says Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
The condition of the motorcyclist is currently unknown.

