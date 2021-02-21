COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A 22-year-old man suspected of striking a pedestrian in Costa Mesa has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
Herman Martinez of Maywood stands accused of driving his vehicle through a red light while traveling on Newport Boulevard at 19th Street, where a pedestrian was hit, police said. The accident unfolded just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Martinez’s vehicle then, according to police, slammed into another vehicle before rolling over.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, as was a driver in the second vehicle that was hit. Martinez was uninjured, police said.