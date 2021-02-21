LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported 1,465 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 additional deaths on Sunday.
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, 369 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those hospitalized, public health officials said 30 percent were in intensive care units.
Since the pandemic began, LA has had a total of 1,179,063 cases and 19,793 fatalities.
As of Sunday morning, mass vaccination sites within the county remained closed due to shortages. Winter storms nationwide have blocked delivery of doses.