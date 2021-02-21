VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate a fatal crash in Palmdale that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
The accident unfolded just before 10:30 p.m. in the area of Palmdale Road and Cantina Drive. It was there that deputies responded to a medical aid call.
When they arrived, they located the male pedestrian who had suffered what they described as "major injuries." Though life-saving measures were used, the man died at the scene.
His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kind.
The driver of the vehicle that struck that man remained at the scene.
Anyone with information about this accident was asked to call Deputy Lenihan at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.