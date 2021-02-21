INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Governor Gavin Newsom toured a new mobile vaccination site Sunday at Faithful Central Bible Church in Inglewood.
It is part of a growing state and federal effort to increase vaccine efficiency and equity. Large FEMA and state-operated sites are popping up in communities of color where vaccination rates are relatively low.
" We are not doing enough," Newsom said. "We need to do significantly more programs like this and the African American community deserves nothing less."
Los Angeles County reported 1,465 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 additional deaths on Sunday. Since the pandemic began, LA has had a total of 1,179,063 cases and 19,793 fatalities.
To see if you are eligible to make an appointment go here.