LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a hit-and-run driver who critically injured a 51-year-old man returning home from a market in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles.
The crash happened about 10:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 49th Street, according to Los Angeles police.
The victim suffered multiple blunt force traumas and was transported to Los Angeles County USC Medical center for treatment and remained in critical condition, the LAPD reported.
The vehicle was described as a green 2004 to 2009 Toyota Prius with a heavily damaged front windshield, the LAPD said.
The city is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver who never stopped after the crash.
Anyone with information on the driver's whereabouts was asked to call LAPD Officer C. LaFleur at Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713.
Tipsters can also call Central Traffic Division at 213-486-3713 or the LAPD’s 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.