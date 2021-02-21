LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen earlier in the day.
Arthur Lee James Moore was last seen Sunday morning near 21st Street West and West Avenue H-12 in Lancaster. He was wearing blue plaid pajama pants.
Moore is 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
Anyone with more information was asked to call Deputy Prather at Lancaster Station at (661) 948-8466.