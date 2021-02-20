LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Strong winds were being felt in many areas of the Southland Saturday with wind advisories in place for Los Angeles, the mountains and most valley areas.
Gusts were expected to reach 55 mph in the Los Angeles County mountains Saturday with isolated gusts up to 65 mph across exposed ridgetops, according to the National Weather Service.READ MORE: VP Kamala Harris Returns To SoCal For 1st Time Since Taking Office
Forecasters said some of the strongest winds were expected along Interstate 5 in the Grapevine. In the valleys, including San Fernando and Santa Clarita, gusts as high as 45 to 50 mph were also anticipated, forecasters said.READ MORE: Leaders Visit 'Ground Zero' Of Los Angeles' Coronavirus Crisis As Part Of Outreach
The wind is expected to subside by Sunday with warm-up expected by Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Man, 23, Shot Multiple Times At Large Gathering In South LA
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)