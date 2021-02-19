ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — A white minivan was reported stolen in Alhambra, and shortly after, a suspect driving the vehicle in question led police on a chase over an hour-long.
The woman drove along surface streets from Alhambra to El Sereno, through Lincoln Heights and Downtown Los Angeles.
At one point, she stopped to drop off some food.
As people walked up to the vehicle, the driver at times stopped to take pictures, chat, and give handshakes and high-fives.
When the chase went through Alhambra, she seemed to be doing circles on surface streets, then she stopped and ran into a Mini Cooper and jumped in with two other women, re-starting the pursuit all over again.
The pursuit ended at Warwick Avenue and Martin Street in the El Sereno area.
The driver of the Mini Cooper and another passenger got out of the car and were taken into custody.
Moments later, the woman who started police on the wild chase that lasted about an hour and a half, finally surrendered to police officers.
25-year-old Raquel Alvarez was arrested and charged with grand theft auto, felony evading, and hit and run.
Alhambra Police Department officials said they will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office on Monday.