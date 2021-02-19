LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vice President Kamala Harris returned to the Brentwood area of Los Angeles Friday, the first time she’s been back to California since being sworn in.
Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff arrived shortly after noon Friday and are expected to remain overnight through the weekend, the White House confirmed.
But in a departure from most visits to Los Angeles by presidents or vice presidents, Harris and her husband have no public events scheduled.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the second couple needed to take the weekend to handle chores like packing their belongings at their Brentwood home.
Harris had initially planned to depart Washington D.C. on Thursday, but was reportedly delayed by severe weather.