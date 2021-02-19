VALENCIA (CBSLA) — Six Flags Magic Mountain Friday announced that it plans to reopen to guests this spring with rides.
READ MORE: Only On KCAL 9: Neighbors Help Stop Harassment Of Asian American Family In Ladera Ranch
We’ve missed you! Are you ready for thrills this year? 🎢🙌🤩 #TheThrillIsCalling #ThrillCapitaloftheWorld #SixFlagsMagicMountain pic.twitter.com/wZyXuNdeSaREAD MORE: Mother Of Bree'Anna Guzman, Woman Killed In 2011, Wants DA Gascón Recalled
— Six Flags Magic Mountain (@SFMagicMountain) February 19, 2021
Six Flags told CBS Los Angeles that a specific date had not yet been determined, but the theme park was “in preparation mode and working closely with state and local officials to reopen both our theme park and waterpark.”
Six Flags said it was ready to welcome guests back with a “full complement” of rollercoasters and water attractions in accordance with the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
According to the California Department of Public Health, smaller amusement parks are only allowed to reopen in the orange tier and larger amusement parks can only open in the yellow tier.MORE NEWS: Pilot Killed After Plane Crashes Into Big Rig In San Pedro
As of Tuesday, the state’s last update, Los Angeles County was in the state’s most restrictive purple tier with an adjusted daily case rate of 20 new cases per 100,000 residents, a seven-day average positivity rate of 7.2% and a health equity positivity rate of 10%.