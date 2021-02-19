LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person was killed after a single-engine plane crashed into a big rig in San Pedro.
The crash involving a single engine Piper PA-32 and a semi-tractor trailer truck was reported at about noon in the 2500 block of South Navy Way, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
One man, the pilot, was declared dead at the scene. Fire officials say bystanders had pulled the pilot from the wreckage and tried to give him CPR until firefighters arrived.
Another man about 30 years old, who was in the truck, was taken to the hospital in grave condition.
The crash also leaked a small amount fuel on the ground, but was secured from further spread, fire officials said.
The crash happened in what fire officials described as an isolated area of the Port of Los Angeles. Port operations have not been affected.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.