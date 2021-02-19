SILVERLAKE (CBSLA) — For Darlene Duran, the pain of losing her daughter 10 years ago is just as fresh today as it was the day it happened.

“When I stop to think about it, I get really sad because I miss my daughter,” she said. “She was a mother, a sister, a friend and loved by so many people.”

Duran and other loved ones gathered Friday near Elysian Park where Bree’Anna Guzman’s body was found in 2011 to hold a demonstration urging voters to recall newly-elected District Attorney George Gascón.

She said she is upset that his office will not seek the death penalty as a punishment for her daughter’s accused killer, Geovanni Borjas, and is expected to drop the sentence enhancements in the case.

Both of those moves are part of Gascón’s new directives, though he has recently said he would allow sentence enhancements in some cases.

“He’s trying to dismiss special circumstances, [which] will reduce those charges down to 25 to life, and I’m not trying to get 25 to life,” Duran said. “I would prefer that the lives that he took, that he will receive full justice.”

Guzman, a 22-year-old mother of two, was found dead in Elysian Park along the 2 Freeway by a CalTrans worker after she went for a walk to a local convenience store.

Borjas is also accused of murder and sexual assault in a case involving 17-year-old Michelle Lozano, whose body was found months before Guzman’s death.

Duran said she wants to see the maximum penalty for her daughter’s alleged killer and would not stop speaking out until justice was served.

“So many families will be affected by George Gascón being in seat,” she said. “Who’s to say why they were given the time that they had?”

Duran said she plans to attend a March 5 hearing when it’s expected that prosecutors will move to drop the sentence enhancements against Borjas.

CBS Los Angeles reached out to the D.A.’s office, but did not immediately hear back.