SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a group of about a dozen teens who assaulted two city workers Thursday night at a Simi Valley park, leaving one of them seriously hurt.
The assault occurred at about 7:45 p.m. at Berylwood Park, located at 1955 Bridget Ave.
The two Rancho Simi Parks and Recreation District employees arrived at the park to do maintenance work when they were confronted by a group of about 10 to 12 teenagers, ages 13 to 16, according to Simi Valley police.
The teens blocked the workers from entering the park and then attacked them. One of the workers was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries.
The teens ran from the area.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities should call police at 805-583-6950.