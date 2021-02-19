LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Appointments for Friday at Los Angeles city-run vaccination sites were postponed due to supply delays linked to several winter storms causing disruptions across the country, officials said Thursday.
About 12,500 patients who were scheduled to receive the vaccine Friday were being notified that their appointments were postponed, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday afternoon.
Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said there were no reported “weather impacts” to county-run COVID-19 vaccination sites, so appointments at county sites were unaffected as of Thursday.
Garcetti said those who have had their appointments canceled will be rescheduled for next week.
Other sites in Orange and San Diego counties have been hit with delays and closures due to the weather.
Earlier Thursday, Orange County officials announced the vaccination super site at Disneyland and a clinic at Santa Ana College will close temporarily this week because of severe weather as well.
Disneyland’s vaccination operations, which distributes primarily the Moderna vaccine, will close Thursday through Monday – if supplies arrive that day.