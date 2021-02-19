LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.

Riverside County health officials reported 334 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 34 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 287,534 cases and 3,633 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 259,888 had recovered.

There were 513 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 152 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Thursday.

As of Friday, Riverside County reported that it had administered 385,522 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 517 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 278,057 cases and 2,522 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 277,725 had recovered.

There were 505 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday, 136 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Thursday.

As of Friday, San Bernardino County reported that COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to 288,150, including 135,083 first doses and 76,874 second doses to county residents.

Ventura County health officials reported 141 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 76,234 cases and 782 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 73,984 had recovered.

There were 173 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 43 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight upticks from Thursday.

As of Friday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 142,428 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 104,204 first doses and 38,224 second doses.

As of Friday evening, 2,402,768 Riverside County residents, 2,396,840 San Bernardino County residents and 1,088,460 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.