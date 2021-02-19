LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Costco will become the latest retailer to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in California.
Costco announced earlier this week that it will be administering doses at its pharmacies in five states, including California, as “soon as they become available.”
That includes locations in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
Costco is specifically asking that people not call their local pharmacies to make appointments, but to instead go through county health department websites.
Drug store giant CVS also begin offering COVID-19 vaccines last week.