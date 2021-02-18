LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman faces charges of offering to inject counterfeit Botox and Juvaderm without a medical license.
Police say Espinoza was arrested on Jan. 23 after offering to administer the bogus Botox to undercover officers at a hotel room, where she had set up a mobile makeshift medical office.
The hotel room also contained pdo threading, needles, syringes, and other materials that police say only licensed medical professionals should possess.
Samples of the seized products were tested and deemed counterfeit by the manufacturer, according to the LAPD. The LAPD warned that purchasing counterfeit products for cosmetic procedures can be particularly dangerous because they can cause serious adverse reactions like infections, facial paralysis, tissue death, and blindness.
Anyone with information about Espinoza or this crime can contact LAPD’s commercial crimes detectives at (213) 486-6940.