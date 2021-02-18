ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials say they plan to open a vaccination super site at the Anaheim Convention Center.
The new super site, which comes as the county opened a vaccination clinic at Santa Ana College, will be the third in Orange County. Two others are being operated at Disneyland in Anaheim and Soka University in Aliso Viejo.
Health officials are making changes as to which vaccines will be distributed and where, effective Feb. 24. Anaheim Convention Center will only dispense the Moderna vaccine, and Disneyland will distribute the Pfizer vaccine, as of Feb. 24. People who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Disneyland will be directed to get their second dose at the Anaheim Convention Center.
People with appointments to receive their second vaccine will be notified if their appointment location will be affected by the change.
Health officials also opened a new vaccination clinic at Santa Ana College Tuesday. Clinics for Santa Ana's seniors are also available by appointment at Santa Ana Unified School District campuses.
To make an appointment at one of these sites, visit www.othena.com.