HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – “Bridgerton” topped the list of the most-watched shows on the four streaming services whose figures are publicly released by Nielsen for the second consecutive week and third time in four weeks, according to figures released Thursday.
The Top 10 programs were "Bridgerton"; "Criminal Minds"; "Grey's Anatomy"; "Henry Danger"; "Cobra Kai"; "Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer"; "Mariposa de Barrio"; "Schitt's Creek"; "Fate: The Winx Saga"; and "Outside The Wire."
For the second consecutive week, all of the Top 10 programs streamed on Netflix. Nielsen also releases viewership figures for programming streamed on Disney+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video.
Viewers watched 1.061 billion minutes of Netflix’s steamy eight-episode alternate history period drama between Jan. 18-24, the fifth time in its five weeks of release it has topped the 1 billion-minutes mark. Viewership was down 23.4 percent from the 1.386 billion minutes watched the previous week.
With an additional 12 episodes available, "Criminal Minds" jumped two spots to second, with viewers watching 939 million minutes of 297 episodes of the 2005-20 CBS police procedural crime drama, 10.1 percent more than the 853 million minutes watched the previous week.
Two programs were in the latest Top 10 that were not there last week.
“Henry Danger,” was fourth, with viewers watching 731 million minutes of 64 episodes of 2014-20 Nickelodeon superhero comedy. “Fate: The Winx Saga” was ninth, with viewers watching 670 million minutes of the six-episode Netflix teen drama over the first three days it was available.
Dropping out of the Top 10 were The WB/The CW horror series “Supernatural” and the crime drama “L.A.’s Finest.”
The top 10 consisted of five programs that originally aired on U.S. or Canadian broadcast or cable channels, four original streaming programs, and one movie.
