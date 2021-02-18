WEST HILLS (CBSLA) — Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth paid it forward Thursday when it used a loan to help feed busy health care workers at West Hills Hospital.
Los Angeles City Councilman John Lee partnered with a nonprofit group called the Change Reaction to launch the CD 12 Small Business Relief Fund to help out local shops and restaurants.
The fund gave Los Toros Mexican Restaurant a $25,000 loan. But instead of repaying it, the restaurant used it Thursday to feed the health care workers at West Hills Hospital.
“I think it’s really incredible,” said West Hills Hospital CEO Mark Miller. “I think it says a lot about the fabric of the West Hills community but also the greater Los Angeles community as a whole.”
The CD 12 Fund has given out hundreds of thousands of dollars according to Lee.
He said it will continue to do so as long as there is a need.