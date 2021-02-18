LOMA LINDA (CBSLA) – Nursing students across the Inland Empire are helping people during the pandemic by administering 15,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine at a clinic run by Loma Linda University.
The San Bernadino County Public Health Department recruited nursing students from several colleges to free up some of the county's professional healthcare workers so they can focus on treating COVID-19 patients at local hospitals.
The students said sometimes people are a little nervous when they find out the person administering their shots is still in school.
"Most definitely, most people are quite anxious," said Menzer Aberbeck, a nursing student. "But I just try to reassure them and let them know that they're in good hands."
The dean of Loma Linda University School of Pharmacy said these students are dedicated to excellence and have not wasted a single dose.