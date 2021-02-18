LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All LeBron James has to do Thursday night is score 15 points, and will become only the third NBA player in history to reach 35,000 career points.
The Lakers star surpassed the late Kobe Bryant last year, just before his untimely death. James is currently at 34,985 career points.
LeBron James sits 1⃣5⃣ points away from becoming the 3rd player in NBA history to reach 35,000 CAREER POINTS!
Watch @KingJames and the @Lakers take on the Nets tonight at 10pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/U0C0VO0nQf
— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2021
Only two other NBA players have scored more than 35,000 career points – Karl Malone with 36,928 and Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, who remains the NBA all-time scoring leader with 38,387.
The Lakers are scheduled to take on the Brooklyn Nets tonight at the Staples Center, but fans are still unable to attend games due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.