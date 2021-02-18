LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has opened an investigation into domestic violence allegations against musician Marilyn Manson.
In a statement, LASD said the Special Victims Unit was investigating incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, lived in West Hollywood.
The investigation comes less than a month after actor Evan Rachel Wood publicly accused the 52-year-old singer of abuse, saying he allegedly began grooming her as a teenager.
Manson denied the accusations, stating that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."
Wood and Manson went public with their relationship in January 2007 and dated until calling off their engagement in August 2010.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in 2018 declined to file sexual assault charges against Manson in connection with an alleged assault that happened in 2011 because the statute of limitations had expired. Manson denied those allegations as well.
Further details of the current investigation were not disclosed.