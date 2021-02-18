LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday reported 2,873 new COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 1,174,340 cases and 19,514 deaths.

Of the new deaths reported, 43 people who died were over the age of 80, 53 people were between the ages of 65 and 79, 32 people were between the ages of 50 and 64, 10 people were between the ages of 30 and 49 and two people were between the ages of 18 and 29. Pasadena reported three deaths and Long Beach added 10.

Public Health also encouraged those who might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or who were in a crowd or gathering closely with people over the Super Bowl weekend or this past holiday weekend to get tested.

Those who have symptoms or end up testing positive for the virus should isolate immediately from their family and others, the department said.

“As everyone knows who is sick with COVID-19 or worrying about a loved one in the hospital infected with the virus, we are not out of the woods yet,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “With almost 3,000 people testing positive still, community transmission remains high.”

Health officials also said there were 1,078 ongoing outbreak investigations at worksites, a 20% reduction from Feb. 4. Officials also reported that between Feb. 3-14, a total of 117 citations were issued to businesses including restaurants, food markets, gyms, personal care salons, hair salons/barbershops and shopping malls for noncompliance.

“It is so important residents and businesses continue to follow the guidance and directives in the Health Officer Order so that our recovery journey continues as we slow the spread of the virus,” Ferrer said. “Each day more and more people are vaccinated and if we diligently adhere to the public health safety measures while increasing vaccinations, we can get to the end of this pandemic and save many more lives.”

There were 2,757 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 31% of whom were being treated in intensive care units. With testing results available for nearly 5,729,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was 19%, though the daily rate had fallen to 5%.