LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Appointments for Friday at Los Angeles city-run vaccination site will be postponed due to supply delays linked to several winter storms causing disruptions across the country, officials said Thursday.
About 12,500 patients who were scheduled to receive the vaccine Friday will soon be notified that their appointments are postponed, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday afternoon.READ MORE: P-22 Found Healthy, In Good Condition After 9 Years Of Living In Griffith Park
It wasn’t clear whether sites run by Los Angeles County would be affected by
the delivery delays.
Other sites in Orange and San Diego counties have been hit with delays and closures due to the weather.
Earlier Thursday, Orange County officials announced the vaccination super site at Disneyland and a clinic at Santa Ana College will close temporarily this week because of severe weather as well.MORE NEWS: NASA Rover Perseverance Lands Safely On Mars Thursday
Disneyland’s vaccination operations, which distributes primarily the Moderna vaccine, will close Thursday through Monday – if supplies arrive that day.