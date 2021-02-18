LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers and catchers held their first official spring training workout of 2021 Thursday in Glendale, Arizona with an enhanced set of health and safety protocols.

The 2020 World Series champions are scheduled to hold their first full-team workout next Tuesday and play against the Oakland Athletics in Mesa, Arizona on Feb. 28.

The Dodgers are scheduled to play in Southern California for the first time this year on March 28 in a Freeway Series game at Angel Stadium against the Los Angeles Angels, with the first game of 2021 at Dodger Stadium the following day against the Angels.

They will open the regular season on April 1 against the Colorado Rockies in Denver and play their home opener on April 9 against the Washington Nationals.

Before joining in spring training, players were required to quarantine at home for five days as part of an intake screening.

Other changes to the health and safety protocols include players refraining from indoor gatherings of 10 or more people, indoor restaurants, bars and lounges, fitness and wellness centers, entertainment venues, casinos or any other activity prohibited by state or local governments.

Players must also quarantine at home with the exception of club-directed baseball activities at club facilities, travel with the team, individual outdoor physical activity and receiving medical care.

Face coverings must be properly worn at all times when in club facilities and in the dugout.

